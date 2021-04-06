Alex Weston Rickenbaker -- Orangeburg

Alex was born May 11, 2006, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Todd Rickenbaker and Alice Evans Rickenbaker. He was in the ninth grade at Edisto High School. Alex enjoyed anything that was outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, but his passion was baseball. Alex had been playing baseball since he was 3 years old. He was #6 for the Edisto baseball team. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Gene Rickenbaker Sr.; uncle, Gene “Rick” Rickenbaker Jr.; and maternal great-grandparents, William and Sarah McCollum.