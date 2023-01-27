 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alex Kewan Donaldson -- Orangeburg

Alex Kewan Donaldson

ORANGEBURG -- Alex Kewan Donaldson, 26, of Orangeburg, died Jan. 20, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ned Branch Baptist Church in Barnwell. Burial follows at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery in Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. Services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's website

