Aletha H. Morgan -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – A memorial service for Aletha H. Morgan, 68, of 842 Medway Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church.

Burial will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 3, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery Columbia, with military honors.

There will be no public viewing.

She died Sept. 23 at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.