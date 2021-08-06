 Skip to main content
Alene Brown -- Holly Hill
Alene Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Alene Brown, 89, of Holly Hill, transitioned Wednesday, Aug.4, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home. Please follow COVID-19 protocols when visiting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

