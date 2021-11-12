Albertha Williams -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Albertha Williams, of 173 Hillcrest St., passed away Nov. 6, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Blackville. Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence, and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

