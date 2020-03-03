Albertha Prezzy Void -- Vance

VANCE -- Albertha Prezzy Void, 87, died Feb. 27, 2020, at Trident Medical Center, North Charleston.
Friends and family may call and visit the funeral home and the residence at 145 Void Drive, Vance.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
9:00AM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave P.O. Box 176
Eutawville, SC 29048
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00PM
Rock Hill AME Church
405 Rock Hill Road
Vance, SC 29163
Mar 7
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
12:00AM
Rock Hill AME Church
405 Rock Hill Road
Vance, SC 29163
