Albertha J. Freeman

DENMARK -- Albertha J. Freeman, 82, of 892 Mayfield St., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the Old Springfield Church cemetery, Denmark.

She was the mother of the late Barbara Freeman, whose services will be held at the same date and time. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

