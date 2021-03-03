 Skip to main content
Albertha Hailey -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Albertha Hailey, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-531-9443 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

