Albertha (Freda) Curry -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Albertha Curry (Freda) died at her residence , 70 Ridgecrest Ct., St. Matthews, Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Albertha Curry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

