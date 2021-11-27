ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Albertha E. Mack, of 1080 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the North Orangeburg AME Church Cemetery (Mount Zion Site) in Jamison. The Rev. Annie G. Miller is officiating.

Ms. Mack passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pruitt Health in Estill.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The family will receive guests at the residence of her sister, H. Patricia Pitts, 1094 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg, 803-570-0721 and her son, Wayne D. Harris, 1080 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg. Masks must be worn when visiting the residences. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

