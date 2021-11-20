 Skip to main content
Albertha E. Mack -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Albertha E. Mack, of 1080 Ellis Ave., NE, Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Pruitt Healt in Estill.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

The family will receive guests at the residence of her sister, H. Patricia Pitts, 1094 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg, 803-570-0721, and her son, Wayne D. Harris, 1080 Ellis Ave. NE, Orangeburg. Masks must be worn when visiting the residences. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

