Albertha Daniels -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Albertha Daniels, 72, of 146 Waycross St., will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Bowman. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Jan. 22.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.