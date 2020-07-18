Albertha D. Frazier -- Cope
Albertha D. Frazier

COPE -- Albertha D. Frazier, 61, of 5623 Bamberg Road, died July 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

