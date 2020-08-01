Albertha Curry -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Albertha Curry (Freda), of 70 Ridgecrest Ct., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Fort Motte, with interment following the service.
Friends may call t the residence and at the funeral home Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 guidlines will be followed (masks and social distancing).
Carson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
