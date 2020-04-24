Albert White Jr. -- Reevesville
REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for the Rev. Albert White Jr., 80, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Jericho Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rivers officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

