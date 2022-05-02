Albert Thomas Way -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Albert Thomas Way, 59, of 4425 Bushy Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie J. Lovett, the pastor, officiating.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence during the hours of 1 to 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.