Albert Thomas Way -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Albert Thomas Way, 59, of 4425 Bushy Drive, Orangeburg, passed away April 27, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence during the hours of 1 to 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

