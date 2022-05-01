Albert Thomas Way -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Albert Thomas Way, 59, of 4425 Bushy Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Union AME Church, 390 Old River Road, Elloree.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence during the hours of 1 to 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.