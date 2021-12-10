Albert Shuler Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Mr. Albert Shuler Jr., 53, of 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family will receive guests at the residence of his father, Mr. Albert Shuler Sr., 1379 Hillsboro Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.