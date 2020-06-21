Albert Quillie ‘A.Q.’ Drawdy II -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Albert Quillie “A.Q.” Drawdy II, 75, of Elloree, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at South End Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Dr. Walter Pym officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite and all other times at the home of his son, Al Drawdy, 260 Mott Road, Cope, SC, 29038.
Mr. Drawdy was born in Bamberg, to the late Fred Drawdy and Pearl Braxton Drawdy. He graduated from Bamberg High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and also served in the United States Army. Mr. Drawdy worked as a lab tech at Albermarle Corporation and later retired from Hercules Corporation in Savannah, Ga. Mr. Drawdy was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and loved fishing and writing music. Mr. Drawdy was predeceased by a son, Jon-Paul Drawdy, and several siblings.
Survivors include his two sons, Albert Quillie Drawdy III (Lynne) of Cope and Arthur Quillie Drawdy of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kirsten Victoria Drawdy and Zachary Jon Paul Drawdy; two great-grandchildren, Chandler Gage Sightler and Kallie Sightler; three sisters, Pearline Kennerly of Cameron, Connie Rich of Alpharetta, Ga., and Anne Carter of Orangeburg; three brothers, Fred Martin Drawdy (Dianne) of Florence, Charles Larry Drawdy of Bamberg and Tony Drawdy (Terri) of Orangeburg; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Grove Park Hospice and devoted neighbor, Debbie Griffin.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, S.C. Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.