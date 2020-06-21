Albert Quillie ‘A.Q.’ Drawdy II -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Albert Quillie “A.Q.” Drawdy II, 75, of Elloree, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at South End Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Dr. Walter Pym officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the gravesite and all other times at the home of his son, Al Drawdy, 260 Mott Road, Cope, SC, 29038.

Mr. Drawdy was born in Bamberg, to the late Fred Drawdy and Pearl Braxton Drawdy. He graduated from Bamberg High School and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. He served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and also served in the United States Army. Mr. Drawdy worked as a lab tech at Albermarle Corporation and later retired from Hercules Corporation in Savannah, Ga. Mr. Drawdy was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and loved fishing and writing music. Mr. Drawdy was predeceased by a son, Jon-Paul Drawdy, and several siblings.