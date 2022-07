SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, N.Y. -- Mr. Albert Patrick, 92, of 128-06 Sibway Place, and formerly of Denmark, passed away June 29, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 10, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Bamberg.

Burial will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.