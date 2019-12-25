HOLLY HILL -- Albert Mallard Sr., 76, of Holly Hill, departed this life Dec. 18, 2019, peacefully at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life services, which will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at noon at Greater Unity AME Church, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Randolph Miller, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held for two hours at the church before the services, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. There will be no viewing at the funeral home.
Mr. Mallard leaves to cherish his sweet memories seven children, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; three sisters and four brothers-in-law; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803 496-5539).
