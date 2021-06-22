Albert Mack -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. Albert Mack, 92, of 620 Oliver St., passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Louise Mack, 620 Oliver Street, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com,