ROWESVILLE -- Albert M.Garvin, 66, of 149 Andover Court, passed away March 9, 2020, at the residence after an extended illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of his daughter at 329 Turkeypond Drive, Rowesville, and the funeral home.
