Albert M. Garvin
0 comments

Albert M. Garvin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROWESVILLE -- Albert M.Garvin, 66, of 149 Andover Court, passed away March 9, 2020, at the residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter at 329 Turkeypond Drive, Rowesville, and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News