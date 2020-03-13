Albert M. Garvin -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE – The funeral for Albert M. Garvin, 66, of 149 Andover Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at United Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, with District Elder John Mosely, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery.

Mr. Garvin will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He passed away Monday, March 9, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be no viewing at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter at 329 Turkeypond Road, Rowesville, and Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Garvin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.