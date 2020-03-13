Albert M. Garvin -- Rowesville

ROWESVILLE – The funeral for Albert M. Garvin, 66, of 149 Andover Court, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at United Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, with District Elder John Mosely, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect United Methodist Church cemetery.
Mr. Garvin will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
He passed away Monday, March 9, at his residence.
Public viewing will be held Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be no viewing at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence of his daughter at 329 Turkeypond Road, Rowesville, and Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.