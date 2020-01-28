{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Leon Hildebrand

ST. MATTHEWS -- Albert Leon Hildebrand, 76, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was the husband of Dottie Dillow Hildebrand and loving father to Becky Crim and Brian Hildebrand.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Bobby Williams and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris Williams, James Rucker, Michael Hildebrand, Junior Neil, Hunter Crim and C.J. Williams.

Albert was born in Orangeburg to the late Earl Brady Hildebrand and Leatha Driggers Hildebrand. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and retired as a master sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Gethsemane Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by a daughter, Becky Crim (Jeremy) of St. Matthews; a son, Brian Hildebrand of St. Matthews; a grandson, Hunter Crim; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Albert Hildebrand, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home
3379 Columbia Road
Orangeburg, SC 29118
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
655 Hammonds Cross Road
Saint Matthewsq, SC 29135
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments