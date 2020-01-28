ST. MATTHEWS -- Albert Leon Hildebrand, 76, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was the husband of Dottie Dillow Hildebrand and loving father to Becky Crim and Brian Hildebrand.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. Bobby Williams and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris Williams, James Rucker, Michael Hildebrand, Junior Neil, Hunter Crim and C.J. Williams.
You have free articles remaining.
Albert was born in Orangeburg to the late Earl Brady Hildebrand and Leatha Driggers Hildebrand. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and retired as a master sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Gethsemane Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Albert is survived by a daughter, Becky Crim (Jeremy) of St. Matthews; a son, Brian Hildebrand of St. Matthews; a grandson, Hunter Crim; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammonds Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.