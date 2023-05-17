ORANGEBURG — Albert Lee Jones, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, May 14th, 2023, at MUSC Orangeburg. He was born in Union, SC on August 24, 1952, to Helen (Jeter) and Andrew M. Jones. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and retired from TRMC’s Data Processing Department. He was a member of the SMASH line dance group of St. Matthews, SC.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Margaret (Perkins) Jones; one beloved son, Aaron Jones; his siblings, Andrew Jones Jr., Ruby Jones, Michael Jones, Miles Jones, Henrietta Jones, Johnny Jones, Ruth Dunn, Eleanor Jackson, Elnora Dean; and a close family friend, Elaine Gadson.

In lieu of flowers. the family requests donations to https://gofund.me/4902a081. At Albert’s request there will be no visitation at the residence. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.