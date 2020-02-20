Albert Johnson Jr. -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Albert Johnson Jr., 62, of North will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. Burial will follow in Church of God By Faith Cemetery in North.

Mr. Johnson will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Johnson passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Mildred Middleton, 143 Holland St., North, and also call the funeral home.

