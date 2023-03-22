ORANGEBURG - Albert J. Bennett, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Four Holes Baptist Church, 1622 Four Holes Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Greg Butler will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Four Holes Baptist Church prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Bennett was born on September 1, 1947 in Orangeburg, S.C. He was the son of the late Julius Bennett and the late Hilda Bozard Bennett. He was a 1965 graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended S.C. Trade school from 1967-1968. Mr. Bennett was a carpenter by trade. He was a longtime member of Four Holes Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed bird hunting for years and was an avid reader. His passion was his family. He was a loving husband, father and "Papa." He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Marcia Bennett; and a sister, Bonnie Dorn.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Linda Bennett of the home; children, James "Jim" Bennett (Angie) of Hanahan, Emily Bennett Wise (Michael) of Rock Hill; grandchildren, Abbigale Bennett, Libby Bennett, Emma Kate Wise, Bennett Wise; mother-in-law, Gladys Ruple; sisters-in-law, Nancy Hunt, Barbara Kuck; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Four Holes Baptist Church at 1622 Four Holes Rd, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.