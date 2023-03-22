Mr. Bennett was born on September 1, 1947 in Orangeburg, S.C. He was the son of the late Julius Bennett and the late Hilda Bozard Bennett. He was a 1965 graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended S.C. Trade school from 1967-1968. Mr. Bennett was a carpenter by trade. He was a longtime member of Four Holes Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed bird hunting for years and was an avid reader. His passion was his family. He was a loving husband, father and "Papa." He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Marcia Bennett; and a sister, Bonnie Dorn.