Albert F. 'Sonny' Gardner Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Albert F. "Sonny" Gardner Jr., 86, of 1429 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, Russell Street, Orangeburg, with Apostle Micheal Shackleford presiding.

Mr. Gardner passed Monday, March 16, at Edisto Post Acute Care after an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Elvin and Valerie Cobbs, 2282 Gramling Road, Orangeburg, and the funeral home.

