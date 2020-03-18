Albert F. 'Sonny' Gardner Jr. -- Orangeburg
Albert F. 'Sonny' Gardner Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Albert F. 'Sonny' Gardner Jr., 86, of 1429 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed Monday, March 16, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute Care after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Elving and Valerie Cobbs, 2282 Gramlling Road, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

