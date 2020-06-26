Albert Eubanks Kennedy -- Mount Vernon, N.Y.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mr. Albert Eubanks Kennedy, 72, of Mount Vernon, New York, passed away on March 29, 2020, in the Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Bronx, New York.
A graveside memorial service for Mr. Kennedy, with military honors, will be held at noon Saturday, June 27, at Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Isaac W. Wilborn officiating.
Condolences can be mailed to 630 Gramatan Ave., Apt. 5H, Mount Vernon, NY 10552, and can be sent online to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
