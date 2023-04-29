ORANGEBURG - Mr. Albert "Bubba" Green, 81, of 318 Palm Harbor Drive, Orangeburg, SC, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2023, at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Columbia, SC.

Public viewing is Sunday, April 30 2023 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave, Denmark SC. The service will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at the Honey Ford Baptist Church located at 982 Honey Ford Rd, Denmark, SC, 29042.

The family will receive friends and family at 24 Generette Court Denmark, SC.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus guidance will be observed and masks are required. Arrangements are entrusted to Wright's Funeral Home of Denmark, SC.