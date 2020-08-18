You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albert Breeland -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Albert Breeland -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Albert Breeland

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mr. Albert Breeland, 74, of 2212 Grambling Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial with military honors will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

He died Aug. 12 at Rice Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Ethel Mosley, 1148 Honeysuckle Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Breeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News