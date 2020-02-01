{{featured_button_text}}
Albert B. Rivers

SWANSEA -- The funeral service for Mr. Albert B. Rivers, 38, of 145 Faith Church Road, Swansea, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North, with Dr. Thomas J. Bowman Sr. officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark's West Cemetery.

Mr. Rivers passed Saturday, Jan. 25.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit = the residence and also call at the funeral home.

