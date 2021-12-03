Albern Albern Reed -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Albern Lewis Reed, 62, of 580 Bridge St., died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Bamberg-Barnwell County Emergency Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. There will be no public viewing.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed. A face mask must be worn while attending all services.