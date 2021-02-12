Alan R. Newton Sr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Visitation for Mr. Alan R. Newton Sr. will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC.

Mr. Newton was born May 7, 1946, in Harlem, N.Y. He died Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia.

The funeral service will held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements.