Alan R. Newton Sr. -- Columbia
COLUMBIA – A visitation for Mr. Alan R. Newton Sr. will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC.

Mr. Newton was born May 7, 1946, in Harlem, N.Y. He died Jan. 31, 2021, in Columbia.

The funeral service will held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements.

