Alan Fields -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Alan Fields, 55, of 1897 Delwood Drive, died July 1, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

