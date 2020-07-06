Alan Fields -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Alan Fields, 66, of 1897 Dellwood Drive, died July 1, 2020, at Prima Health Richland.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear masks and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will only be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

