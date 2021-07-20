Alan Dean Hamilton -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Alan Dean Hamilton, 54, of Eutawville, husband to Sandra G. Hamilton of 20 years, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 15, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born April 30, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, Alan was a son of the late Jim and Nadine Hamilton. Alan was a lifetime construction contractor, he was a big NASCAR fan and he enjoyed college football and traveling. Alan will be remembered as a kind soul who loved his family. Alan was preceded in death by his parents;

In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his son, Nick Chipps of Marshalltown, Iowa; his stepdaughter, Kristen Vaughan of Orangeburg; his five grandchildren, Britton, J.T., Aleyna, Erin and Thane; his siblings, Hank Hamilton, Brett Hamilton and his wife, Iris, and Shari Crandall; his best friend, Tommy Porcha; very dear to his heart, Brian, Crystal and Sky Chavis; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to remember and honor Alan's life will at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, in the chapel of Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill, with Chaplain Chris Hix officiating. A gathering time of Alan's family and friends will be from 2 to 3 p.m. just prior to the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill (803-496-3434).