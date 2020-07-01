A'La Perle Ashley Hickman -- Aiken
0 comments

A'La Perle Ashley Hickman -- Aiken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A'La Perle Ashley Hickman

AIKEN -- A'La Perle Ashley Hickman, age 99, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 29, 2020, in Aiken.

A viewing will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A'La Perle Hickman Scholarship Fund made payable to Iota Lambda Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., P.O. Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802.

Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St. SE, Aiken (803-649-2055)

www.millersfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News