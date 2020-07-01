A'La Perle Ashley Hickman -- Aiken

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A viewing will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A'La Perle Hickman Scholarship Fund made payable to Iota Lambda Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., P.O. Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802.