A'La Perle Ashley Hickman
AIKEN -- A'La Perle Ashley Hickman, age 99, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 29, 2020, in Aiken.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A'La Perle Hickman Scholarship Fund made payable to Iota Lambda Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., P.O. Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802.
Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St. SE, Aiken (803-649-2055)
