 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Al Rivers

  • 0

Al Rivers

ORANGEBURG -- Al Rivers, 66, of 111 Courage Lane, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Tir'sa Moore, 944 Moseley St., Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News