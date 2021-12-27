Al Rivers

ORANGEBURG -- Al Rivers, 66, of 111 Courage Lane, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Tir'sa Moore, 944 Moseley St., Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.