 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Al Rivers -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Al Rivers

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Al Rivers, 66, of 111 Courage Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. Julius C. Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Rivers passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Ms. Tir'sa Moore, 944 Mosley St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please follow COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Capt. D's fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News