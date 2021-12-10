Al Joseph Stukes -- Huntersville, N.C.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Al Joseph Stukes, 82, of 11211 Skytop Drive, Huntersville, and formerly of Denmark, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his residence.

Entombment services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Bamberg County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.