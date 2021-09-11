 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akeem Jawaun Brunson -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Akeem Jawaun Brunson -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Akeem Jawaun Brunson

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Akeem Jawaun Brunson, 33, of St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, 4848 Old State Road, St. Matthews.

Mr. Brunson passed away Tuesday, Sept.. 7, at Lexington Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News