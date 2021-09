Akeem Brunson -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Akeem Brunson, 33, of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.