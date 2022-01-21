Agnes T. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes T. Jenkins, 86, of 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Levon Mintz is officiating

Mrs. Jenkins passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Wanda and Donald Bradley, 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

