Agnes T. Jenkins -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Agnes T. Jenkins, 86, of 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19 the family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Wanda and Donald Bradley, 1930 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

