Agnes Glover-Wells

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Mrs. Agnes Glover-Wells, 94, of 1453 Sifly Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries in Orangeburg with the Rev. Hayes T. Gainey officiating. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Glover-Wells passed Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

